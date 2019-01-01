Senegal tactics are geared for Mane - Brazil assistant coach Xavier

The Liverpool star headlines a Teranga Lions side set to meet the South Americans for the first time ever

assistant coach Cleber Xavier has described as a "well trained and strong" team whose type of play is fashioned around forward Sadio Mane.

The five-time world champions and Africa's top-ranked side clash in an international friendly match at the National Stadium in Singapore on Thursday.

It would be the first ever meeting between the two sides as Brazil are preparing for the 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifiers, while Senegal would be gearing to get their bid for a place at the 2021 underway in November.

While acknowledging that Senegal have good players, Tite's assistant Xavier singled out Mane as the player who the Teranga Lions' game revolves around.

"Senegal is a very well trained and strong team," Xavier told BBC Sport.

"They conceded few goals during the Africa Cup of Nations with interesting players like Sadio Mane and Idrissa Gueye.

"Ismaila Sarr on the wing is a player of individual actions and in the centre M'Baye Niang plays as a pivot, a support player for Sarr and Mane to feed off.

"It is a direct team that seeks Mane with the long ball, a transition from defence to attack geared around him. It is a demanding team."

Article continues below

Senegal will face a full strength Selecao side that have the likes of Neymar, Dani Alves, Philippe Coutinho, Roberto Firmino and Casemiro on their roster.

Teranga Lions coach Aliou Cisse has also included his best players in his squad.

Thursday's match would be the Teranga Lions' first game since losing the Afcon final to in July.