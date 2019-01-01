Senegal president Sall congratulates Liverpool’s Mane on Ballon d’Or feat

The 27-year-old was ranked as the fourth best footballer in the world behind Lionel Messi, Virgil van Dijk and Cristiano Ronaldo

President Macky Sall of has praised Sadio Mane following his fourth place finish at 2019 Ballon D’or.

Mane was nominated for the individual prize following his impressive outing for and Senegal in the year under review.

During Monday’s ceremony in Paris, he finished fourth behind Lionel Messi, Virgil van Dijk, and Cristiano Ronaldo.

That position remains the best a Senegalese has achieved in the history of the awards.

Mon cher Sadio

Par ma voix, le Sénégal vous exprime ses encouragements et ses félicitations pour cette place dans le quatuor du #ballondor2019.

L’exemple d’abnégation et de persévérance qui a été votre crédo vous permettra, nous en sommes sûrs, de conquérir ce trophée. Bravo! pic.twitter.com/g2zdUgCOz9 — Macky Sall (@Macky_Sall) December 2, 2019

“My dear Sadio. By my voice, Senegal expresses its encouragement and congratulations for this place in the top four for the Ballon d'Or 2019,” Sall wrote on his Twitter handle.

“The example of self-sacrifice and of perseverance that was your creed will allow you, we're sure, to conquer this trophy. Bravo!”

With this, the Liverpool man is now overwhelming favorites to be crowned 2019 African Player of the Year.



He is expected to lead the Reds’ frontline when they host in Wednesday’s English . So far, Mane boasts of eight goals in 13 outings in the English topflight.