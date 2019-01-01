Senegal coach Aliou Cisse defends squad for Brazil friendly

The Teranga Lions' full squad will be in action for the first time since July’s Afcon final against Algeria

coach Aliou Cisse has defended his 23-man squad selection for the international friendly match against at the National Stadium in Kallang, Singapore on October 10.

Cisse dropped six experienced players - Youssouf Sabaly, Moussa Konate, Alfred Ndiaye, Mbaye Diagne, Pape Abou Cisse and Henri Saivet - who were part of the squad that finished as runners-up in July.

Defender Pape Djibril Diaw has, however, been picked despite limited action at French Ligue 2 side , while forward Habib Diallo returns to the squad as reward for his six goals in eight games for Metz.

Also making a return to the team are Nice’s Racine Coly, Mamadou Loum Ndiaye, Famara Diedhiou and midfielder Sidy Sarr, who has staked his starting place at .

“The choice of this 23-man squad is to prepare for the future, while keeping a core balance of the team,” Cisse was quoted as saying by BBC.

“Our ambition is to win but the major satisfaction that matters the most is that Senegal will play against a top-ranked nation, and the players will compete against quality players.”

Article continues below

Defender Sabaly could have been omitted for managing just one appearance at so far this season, while striker Konate is yet to find the back of the net having featured four times for .

Pape Abou, Ndiaye and Diagne have also seen little action for their respective clubs.

The match against Brazil will be the Teranga Lions’ full squad's first outing since losing 1-0 to in the final Afcon in .