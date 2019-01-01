Semi Ajayi's stunner not enough as Leeds United stun Rotherham United
Semi Ajayi scored a stunning goal in Rotherham United's 2-1 loss to Leeds United on Saturday.
The Nigeria international who has played every minute of the Millers league games this season, fired in a screamer past Kiko Casillas in the 28th minute.
The goal separated both teams until a second-half double from Mateusz Klich helped Leeds come from behind to beat the relegation-threatened side.
Rotherham United are in danger of returning to the League One having garnered 25 points from 29 matches so far - with two points adrift the drop zone.