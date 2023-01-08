Ghana's Antoine Semenyo scored to help Bristol City earn a 1-1 draw Swansea City while Nigeria prospect Sheyi Ojo was on target for Cardiff City.

WHAT HAPPENED? In the FA Cup third-round fixture, Swansea took the lead against the run of play in the 15th minute when unmarked Joel Piroe stunned the Ashton Gate Stadium with a low-footed finish past Max O'Leary.

However, the Robins kept attacking for an equaliser and they were rewarded in the 75th minute when the 23-year-old Semenyo rose the highest to head home a cross from Andreas Weimann to earn a replay at Liberty Stadium.

Meanwhile, Nigeria prospect Sheyi Ojo was on target as Championship side Cardiff City conceded late to draw 2-2 against Premier League outfit Leeds United in another FA Cup contest at Cardiff City Stadium.

Jaden Philogene-Bidace took advantage of a rebound to put Cardiff ahead in the 24th minute before the 25-year-old Ojo made it 2-0 in the 31st minute after latching onto a wonderful cross to bury the ball into the roof of the net.

Substitute Rodrigo Moreno started Leeds's comeback in the 65th minute and after he missed a penalty in the 81st minute, Sonny Perkins made no mistake in stoppage time after finishing off a cross from Junior Firpo, setting up another replay.

Cardiff finished the game with 10 men after Joel Bagan was sent off in the 80th minute while Ojo was withdrawn in the 86th minute for Joe Ralls.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Since returning from World Cup duty with Ghana, Semenyo is having a great time with Bristol City, and this was his second goal this year. His first came last Sunday in the 1-1 EFL Championship draw against Coventry at the Coventry Building Society Arena.

In total, the Black Star has scored four Championship goals this campaign, making him tied as the team's third-top league scorer, and provided two assists.

Meanwhile, Ojo has one goal in the Championship from 23 appearances. He scored the only goal in the 3-1 victory against Wigan Athletic on October 8.

WHAT NEXT? Semenyo's Bristol City will shift focus to the league where they are scheduled to take on Birmingham City at Ashton Gate Stadium on Saturday while Ojo's Cardiff will come up against Wigan on the same day at Cardiff City Stadium.