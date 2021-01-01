Seleman: Namungo Secretary-General rubbishes relocation to Dar es Salaam rumours

The Lindi-based charges are representing Tanzania in the Caf Confederation Cup and have so far lost all their Group D matches

Namungo FC Secretary-General Ally Seleman has rubbished rumours the club is intending to permanently relocate to Dar es Salaam.

The 2019/20 FA Cup finalists have been camping in Dar es Salaam for some time, something that has made some fans restless. However, the official insists there are no such plans and no reason for the supporters to get worried.

"We are not planning to relocate from Ruangwa to Dar es Salaam as some people are saying," Seleman said in a recent interview.

"There is no basis for that argument. The team will remain in Ruangwa, Lindi and will continue playing their home matches in the Kassim Majaliwa Stadium.

"We have been using the Azam Complex in Chamazi for the Caf Confederation Cup preparations and matches since our home ground does not meet the standards required to host international matches."

The official has further denied reports that some star players have refused to stay in Ruangwe and are preferring somewhere else.

"That is not true as well and just like the initial rumours, there is no basis," Seleman continued.

"Before we sign a player, we give him a contract to read and understand. If he is satisfied then he will sign; there is no way he can sign and opt to live far away from the club."

Namungo made their debut in continental assignments after reaching the FA Cup finals where they lost 2-1 to Simba SC. Since Wekundu wa Msimbazi had qualified for the Caf Champions League, the Ruangwa-based charges made it to the Confederation Cup.

After making it to the latter stages, they were placed in Group D where they started their campaign with a 1-0 loss away to Raja Casablanca. They fell 2-0 to Egyptian outfit Pyramid FC in their second match staged at the Azam Complex before falling by a solitary goal to Zambian heavyweights Nkana FC in their latest outing staged at the same venue.

The Moroccans lead the Group with maximum points from the three games played, followed by Pyramids who are on six. Nkana come in third with three points with Namungo bottom of the group with no point at all.