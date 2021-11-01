Selebwa compares AFC Leopards' development to Arsenal and predicts FKF Premier League finish

Former AFC Leopards coach Gilbert Selebwa believes the current youthful Ingwe team will finish mid-table in the ongoing campaign, and compares the Kenyan team's challenges to that of Premier League giants Arsenal.

The 13-time Football Kenya Federation Premier League charges were forced to rebuild after their key players left them owing to financial struggles. Most of the current players have been promoted from the junior team and have managed to collect four points from the five matches they have played.

The Fifa transfer ban, after the failure by the club to compensate former players, did little to make the situation better for the team.

Leopards should be given time

"First, we have to understand that this is the team under transition after recent events starting with exits and the Fifa ban on signing new players," Selebwa told Goal on Monday.

"They are youthful, and should be given time to mature, take a look at the Arsenal squad, they took time but we are seeing some improvements and development from all departments.

"The Fifa ban also negatively impacted on the team. With the current squad, the best they can do is finish mid-table."

Which departments need to be strengthened?

After starting the season with a morale-boosting 1-0 win over defending champions Tusker and a goalless draw with KCB, Ingwe have registered back-to-back losses against Gor Mahia, Bandari, and Ulinzi Stars respectively.

Goalkeeper Maxwell Mulili is doing his best, but his inexperience is evident. While the team is also struggling to get goals and to date, they have managed to get just two in five league matches.

"According to me, Leopards still don't have a striker; those available are still naive," Selebwa continued.

"Mulili is still a rookie; he was my keeper at the Kakamega Homeboyz U20 team that lost the 2016 league finals on penalties against Ulinzi Stars. But with more games, he will continue improving."

Leopards are currently placed 12th on the table, eight points behind leaders Bandari who have won four matches and lost one.