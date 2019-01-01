Nurridzuan apologises for flipping the bird, but wants to be appreciated more

Red Giants winger Nurridzuan Abu Hassan has apologised for his behaviour in their league match against his boyhood club, Perak last Friday.

BY ZULHILMI ZAINAL

Three days after his outrageous conduct following his sending off in 's 1-1 draw against former team , the Red Giants winger Nurridzuan Abu Hassan has publicly apologised for his behaviour in the encounter.

The media on Monday morning was invited to a brief press conference by the club following the team training, which was held with the purpose of allowing Nurridzuan to say sorry and explain himself.

While the former Malaysia U-23 player duly apologised for his antic, he also bizarrely questioned the lack of appreciation shown towards him by the fans of his boyhood club.

"I apologise to the Perak fans for disrespecting them, the fans of my former club. It won't happen again and I will learn from this mistake.

"But to me, if you want to be respected, you have to show respect to others first. If they truly appreciate me for having played for Perak, they wouldn't have jeered at me. It's normal, but a little more gratefulness would not hurt. I gave my everything when I played for Perak, after all.

"Their jeering at me during the match didn't affect me, I was focused on the game and on helping Selangor. I don't even put much stock in Selangor fans' criticism and praise. But it was what happened after the sending off that made me lose my cool; why must they keep booing me when I was already out of the equation?

"To be fair, not all of them did. A number of Perak fans texted me after the match and said they confronted those who jeered at me. Again, I apologise, and hope that they can forgive and forget," remarked the 26-year old player.

