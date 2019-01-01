Selangor launch its soccer school, monthly training fee set at RM40

As part of its five-year plan, Selangor launched its soccer school, with the objective of providing grassroots training to children in the state.

BY ZULHILMI ZAINAL

As part of its five-year development plan, on Sunday launched its soccer school programme, which for now involves the participation of five primary schools in the state of Selangor.

Conducted with the cooperation of the state's education department, the programme is open to pupils attending its official school partners, where they will be exposed to basic football training overseen by certified grassroots coaches provided by the club.

At launch five schools have signed up as official school partners, but according to club secretary-general Johan Kamal Hamidon, they are planning to get 20 schools involved by the one-year mark.

According to Johan, for a monthly fee of RM40, the trainees will be given training that will put them on the pathway of becoming professional footballers.

"This programme is set up because we want as many children in the state as possible to be involved in football. It's basic training because we want the children to have solid football fundamentals.

"We want to maintain the quality, so the better quality we can provide, I'm confident that more schools will sign up. The trainees will also get to compete in competitions overseen by our coaches and sports school coaches, where the pathway to becoming a professional will be clear to their parents.

"The RM40 fee includes equipment, pitch and coaching fees, and the schools too will receive small sums for hosting the programme. It benefits everyone; the schools, the club, the children and their parents. We've compared the fees charged by other training clubs, and I believe ours is the cheapest," said Johan when interviewed by the press during the programme launching at their training centre in Shah Alam.

Primary schools in the state interested in becoming an official partner can contact the soccer school head at nazrin@footballselangor.my.

