Selangor deny interest in Persib's Ardi

The representative of Ardi Idrus has been eager to promote the defender to the club that is currently looking for a left back and an ASEAN player.

secretary-general Johan Kamal Hamidon has shot down rumours linking the club with Persib Bandung left back Ardi Idrus.

Goal had earlier been made to understand by our Indonesian correspondents that the defender's representatives are eager to promote him to the Red Giants, who are currently in the market for an experienced left back and an ASEAN quota player. Upon the recent conclusion of the 2018 season, Selangor parted ways with full back Fandi Othman, as well as Vietnamese centre back Michal Nguyen.

One of his representatives even reached out to Goal on social media, singing praises of the defender who has made 25 Liga 1 appearances this season, while Indonesian sports reporters too expressed the same sentiment. But the representative was careful to add that no concrete discussions have been held between Ardi and Selangor. The post has since been deleted.

Interestingly, although he was very recently called up to the Indonesia national team for their World Cup qualification match against Malaysia on Tuesday, he remained on the bench in the match that ended in a 2-0 win to Malaysia.

Reports regarding the 26-year old defender's remaining contract duration with the Bandung-based club differ, but it is believed that Ardi's current contract will expire when the 2019 Indonesian domestic season ends in January next year.

However, the Red Giants themselves have shot down any rumours of interest in the player on the club's part. In a brief text exchange with Johan, the club official only responded:

"At the moment, I don't think so (there is any interest from Selangor)."

