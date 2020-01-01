Seema refuses to blame Chippa despite job snub, Eymael fiasco

The ex-Orlando Pirates captain has a new home seven days at Black Leopards after he was relieved of his duties by the Chilli Boys

New Black assistant coach Lehlohonolo Seema says he is “not angry” after receiving job security assurances by his former club , only to be fired and immediately replaced by the controversial Luc Eymael.

After Seema announced he was guaranteed that his job was safe by Chippa owner Siviwe Mpengesi, he was, however, suspended a day later before subsequently being shown the exit door.

The manner he was sacked by Chippa United could have left him feeling let down and also led to his name being dragged into the saga that surrounded the hiring of his controversial successor Eymael.

More teams

The Belgian’s appointment was however reversed within 24 hours following public outrage over the racist utterances he is alleged to have made during his stint in as Young Africans coach.

However, with Seema’s name prominently being mentioned as Eymael’s successor, the former Lesotho captain holds no grudge as he shifts focus to his new role.

“No, I don’t feel hard done [by], because in football if the results are not forthcoming, defiantly as a coach you know that something has to change and unfortunately in football the coach has to be the first one to take the bullet,” Seema told Far Post.

“I am not angry at all and I will forever be grateful for that opportunity, but this is football. I wish them all the best but now I am at Black Leopards, all my energy and focus is here at Leopards.

“In football anything is possible, coach ‘Styles’ Phumo, may his soul rest in peace, he would always tell you that as a coach you are fired the day you are hired, so I am happy.”

Seema says he was already prepared for a new challenge and did not have to think twice when he was approached by Leopards chairman David Thidiela to join the club as part of Dylan Kerr’s backroom staff.

“What convinced me?" Seema continued. "I didn’t have a job, so if the chairman said I am giving you a job, then there is no convincing to do.

“It’s always good to be working in football and I am here now at Black Leopards, I am going to be working with coach Dee [Kerr] and Mr Morgan [Shivambu] who has been directly been assisting him.

Article continues below

“Working in football is a strange thing, because I thought having just left Chippa I was going to enjoy Christmas with my family but unfortunately it was cut short with the call that I got from the chairman saying he would like me to be part of the technical team.

“Like I always say, I am able to work with anyone. We will be guided by Coach Dee all the way, what I need to do is to support the coach all the way. My work ethic, I believe in myself and whatever he wants me to do I will always support him and work together.”

Seema lasted five months at Chippa in what was his first job as a head coach.