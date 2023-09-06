'Didn't consider it for a second' - Stade Brest give honest reasons for rejecting Mason Greenwood transfer offer before Man Utd forward's move to Getafe

Ligue 1 side Stade Brest have revealed that they turned down the chance to sign Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood.

Stade Brest sporting director Gregory Lorenzi has admitted his club were offered the Manchester United forward, but were not interested in signing the 21-year-old for two major reasons.

"I was offered Greenwood, who Manchester United sacked for a non-sporting matter. But between the controversy and the salary, we didn’t consider following it up for a second,” he told Le Télégramme.

Manchester United confirmed Greenwood would leave the club following the conclusion of a six-month internal investigation after charges of sexual assault and domestic violence against the forward were dropped.

Article continues below

Stade Brest are not the only club to have decided against trying to sign Greenwood. Brentford, Borussia Dortmund, AC Milan and Roma also reportedly rejected the chance to bring in the former England international.

Greenwood has since completed a loan move to La Liga side Getafe and has said he can't wait to get started with his new club. The forward has not played competitively since his initial arrest in January 2022.

Getafe manager Jose Bordalas has said that Greenwood has arrived at his club with "enormous enthusiasm" and that he hopes to help him rediscover his best form at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez.

Sporting director Ruben Reyes has also defended his club's decision to sign Greenwood, adding that being able to bring in the forward alongside Diego Rico and Oscar Rodriguez is a "joy for us."