Second-half substitute Kagere rescues Simba SC from Azam FC's threat

The Rwanda international was given minutes in the second half and made sure Wekundu Wa Msimbazi picked up a hard-fought victory

Simba SC picked up a vital 3-2 win over Azam FC at Uhuru National Stadium as they race to defend their Vodacom (VPL) title.

Erasto Nyoni, Deo Kanda and Meddie Kagere were the scorers for the champions while a hard-fighting Azam got their two goals from Never Tegere and Idd Seleman.

Azam took an early lead in the fifth minute when Tigere shocked the visitors who had looked settled. Simba responded with an equalizer in the ninth minute through Nyoni's goal.

The Wekundu wa Msimbazi took the lead in the 16th minute through Kanda but Azam equalised just five minutes after the resumption of the second half through Idd Seleman.

A dominant Simba regained their lead in the 71st minute when Kagere struck just minutes after his introduction.

Meanwhile, Ruvu Shooting emerged winners against Alliance FC with a 1-0 win at Mabatani ground courtesy of a goal from Fully Maganga in the 26th minute.

At Karume Stadium, Biashara United picked up a slim 1-0 win over Prisons as Mpapi Nasibu's fourth-minute goal proved the difference.

Another 1-0 scoreline was registered at Liti as Coastal Union won the encounter against Singida United. Mudathir Abdalla's 22nd-minute strike was all the visitors needed to clinch the victory against their struggling rivals.

There was only one draw which was registered in the matches played as Mtibwa Sugar and Namungo FC registered a 1-1 stalemate at CCM Gairo.

Salum Kihimbwa scored the opening goal for the Sugar Milliers in the 55th minute before George Makanga equalized for the visitors in the 68th minute.

Finally, Kagera Sugar were defeated at home after allowing Mbeya City to pick up a 3-2 victory at Kaitaba. Mbeya City took the lead in the first minute of the encounter via Kelvin John before stretching it in the 17th minute to earn a brace.

Kagera Sugar pulled one back in the 25th minute when Yusuph Mhilu scored from the spot. Mhilu also earned a brace in the 90th minute but it could not deny Mbeya City a win as Mohammed Kapeta's 57th-minute goal stood to make the difference in the end.

These matches were the first to be played just after the Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) banned the shaking of hands by players in an effort to curb the spread of coronavirus.