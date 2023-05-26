Scudetto winners forever! Napoli boss Luciano Spalletti gets tattoo celebrating 2022-23 triumph - adding to commemorative Fiat Panda design

Luciano Spalletti is making sure he has plenty of reminders of Napoli's incredible Serie A title win this season.

Spalletti gets special Napoli tattoo

Comes after his car was decorated

Coach could leave Napoli this summer

WHAT HAPPENED? The Napoli coach now has an impressive tattoo to commemorate his team's league triumph - their first in 33 years. The artwork shows a Napoli badge bursting through his skin above the scudetto decoration that the Serie A side will have on next season's jerseys. The badge depicting the Italian flag has a number three on it - the number of Serie A titles Napoli have won in their history.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The tattoo is not the first piece of artwork Spalletti has commissioned after his team's incredible success. He already had his Fiat Panda painted with a tribute to Napoli, showing Mount Vesuvius with the words "strong men, strong destinies" written under it.

WHAT NEXT FOR NAPOLI? The newly-crowned Italian champions will finish off the season with games against Bologna and Sampdoria, which could be Spalletti's last as coach as there have been reports he will leave the club this summer.