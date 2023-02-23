Scottish League Cup winners - Every champion listed

GOAL takes a look at every winner of the Scottish League Cup since its inception.

The Scottish League Cup is an annual knock-out competition which is open to all Scottish clubs across the country's top four divisions. The inaugural edition was launched in 1946.

Since its inception, the competition had a straight forward knockout format until the 2016/17 season when it became a group and knockout competition.

Which team has won the most League Cups?

Rangers are the most successful club in the history of the tournament, winning it a record 27 times.

They are followed by arch-rivals Celtic who have lifted the trophy on 20 occasions. The Bhoys are also the reigning champions.

Rangers v Celtic Scottish League Cup final 08122019Getty Images

Rangers and Celtic are the only two clubs in the country who have won the trophy 20 or more times.

After the two giants, come Aberdeen who have won it on six occasions, and Heart of Midlothian, who have four titles to their name.

Full list of League Cup winners

SeasonFinalWinner
1946-47Rangers 4-0 AberdeenRangers
1947-48East Fife 0-0 (Replay 4-1) FalkirkEast Fife
1048-49Rangers 2-0 Raith RoversRangers
1049-50East Fife 3-0 Dunfermline AthleticEast Fife
1950-51Motherwell 3-0 HibernianMotherwell
1951-52Dundee 3-2 RangersDundee
1952-53Dundee 2-0 KilmarnockDundee
1953-54East Fife 3-2 Partick ThistleEast Fife
1954-55Heart of Midlothian 4-2 MotherwellHeart of Midlothian
1955-56Aberdeen 2-1 St MirrenAberdeen
1956-57Celtic 0-0 (3-0) Partick ThistleCeltic
1957-58Celtic 7-1 RangersCeltic
1958-59Heart of Midlothian 5-1 Partick ThistleHeart of Midlothian
1959-60Heart of Midlothian 2-1 Third LanarkHeart of Midlothian
1960-61Rangers 2-0 KilmarnockRangers
1961-62Rangers 1-1 (Replay 3-1) Heart of MidlothianRangers
1962-63Heart of Midlothian 1-0 KilmarnockHeart of Midlothian
1963-64Rangers 5-0 MortonRangers
1964-65Rangers 2-1 CelticRangers
1965-66Celtic 2-1 RangersCeltic
1966-67Celtic 1-0 RangersCeltic
1967-68Celtic 5-3 DundeeCeltic
1968-69Celtic 6-2 HibernianCeltic
1969-70Celtic 1-0 St JohnstoneCeltic
1970-71Rangers 1-0 CelticRangers
1971-72Partick Thistle 4-1 CelticPartick Thistle
1972-73Hibernian 2-1 CelticHibernian
1973-74Dundee 1-0 CelticDundee
1974-75Celtic 6-3 HibernianCeltic
1975-76Rangers 1-0 CelticRangers
1976-77Aberdeen 2-1 CelticAberdeen
1977-78Rangers 2-1 CelticRangers
1978-79Rangers 2-1 AberdeenRangers
1979-80Dundee United 0-0 (Replay 3-0) AberdeenDundee United
1980-81Dundee United 3-0 DundeeDundee United
1981-82Rangers 2-1 Dundee UnitedRangers
1982-83Celtic 2-1 RangersCeltic
1983-84Rangers 3-2 CelticRangers
1984-85Rangers 1-0 Dundee UnitedRangers
1985-86Aberdeen 3-0 HibernianAberdeen
1986-87Rangers 2-1 CelticRangers
1987-88Rangers 5-3 (3-3) AberdeenRangers
1988-89Rangers 3-2 AberdeenRangers
1989-90Aberdeen 2-1 RangersAberdeen
1990-91Rangers 2-1 CelticRangers
1991-92Hibernian 2-0 Dunfermline AthleticHibernian
1992-93Rangers 2-1 AberdeenRangers
1993-94Rangers 2-1 HibernianRangers
1994-95Raith Rovers 6-5 (2-2) CelticRaith Rovers
1995-96Aberdeen 2-0 DundeeAberdeen
1996-97Rangers 4-3 Heart of MidlothianRangers
1997-98Celtic 3-0 Dundee UnitedCeltic
1998-99Rangers 2-1 St JohnstoneRangers
1999-00Celtic 2-0 AberdeenCeltic
2000-01Celtic 3-0 KilmarnockCeltic
2001-02Rangers 4-0 Ayr UnitedRangers
2002-03Rangers 2-1 CelticRangers
2003-04Livingston 2-0 HibernianLivingston
2004-05Rangers 5-1 MotherwellRangers
2005-06Celtic 3-0 Dunfermline AthleticCeltic
2006-07Hibernian 5-1 KilmarnockHibernian
2007-08Rangers 3-2 (2-2) Dundee UnitedRangers
2008-09Celtic 2-0 RangersCeltic
2009-10Rangers 1-0 St MirrenRangers
2010-11Rangers 2-1 CelticRangers
2011-12Kilmarnock 1-0 CelticKilmarnock
2012-13St Mirren 3-2 Heart of MidlothianSt Mirren
2013-14Aberdeen 4-2 (0-0) Inverness CTAberdeen
2014-15Celtic 2-0 Dundee UnitedCeltic
2015-16Ross County 2-1 HibernianRoss County
2016-17Celtic 3-0 AberdeenCeltic
2017-18Celtic 2-0 Motherwell Celtic
2018-19Celtic 1-0 AberdeenCeltic
2019-20Celtic 1-0 RangersCeltic
2020-21St. Johnstone 1-0 LivingstonSt. Johnstone
2021-22Celtic 2-1 HibernianCeltic

Rangers won the first edition of the Scottish League Cup, beating Aberdeen 4-0 in the final. Other than winning the trophy 27 times, the Light Blues finished runners-up on eight occasions.

Celtic have also appeared in the final on 35 occasions, finishing runners-up on 15 occasions.

