Scottish League Cup winners - Every champion listed

GOAL takes a look at every winner of the Scottish League Cup since its inception.

The Scottish League Cup is an annual knock-out competition which is open to all Scottish clubs across the country's top four divisions. The inaugural edition was launched in 1946.

Since its inception, the competition had a straight forward knockout format until the 2016/17 season when it became a group and knockout competition.

Which team has won the most League Cups?

Rangers are the most successful club in the history of the tournament, winning it a record 27 times.

They are followed by arch-rivals Celtic who have lifted the trophy on 20 occasions. The Bhoys are also the reigning champions.

Rangers and Celtic are the only two clubs in the country who have won the trophy 20 or more times.

After the two giants, come Aberdeen who have won it on six occasions, and Heart of Midlothian, who have four titles to their name.

Full list of League Cup winners

Season Final Winner 1946-47 Rangers 4-0 Aberdeen Rangers 1947-48 East Fife 0-0 (Replay 4-1) Falkirk East Fife 1048-49 Rangers 2-0 Raith Rovers Rangers 1049-50 East Fife 3-0 Dunfermline Athletic East Fife 1950-51 Motherwell 3-0 Hibernian Motherwell 1951-52 Dundee 3-2 Rangers Dundee 1952-53 Dundee 2-0 Kilmarnock Dundee 1953-54 East Fife 3-2 Partick Thistle East Fife 1954-55 Heart of Midlothian 4-2 Motherwell Heart of Midlothian 1955-56 Aberdeen 2-1 St Mirren Aberdeen 1956-57 Celtic 0-0 (3-0) Partick Thistle Celtic 1957-58 Celtic 7-1 Rangers Celtic 1958-59 Heart of Midlothian 5-1 Partick Thistle Heart of Midlothian 1959-60 Heart of Midlothian 2-1 Third Lanark Heart of Midlothian 1960-61 Rangers 2-0 Kilmarnock Rangers 1961-62 Rangers 1-1 (Replay 3-1) Heart of Midlothian Rangers 1962-63 Heart of Midlothian 1-0 Kilmarnock Heart of Midlothian 1963-64 Rangers 5-0 Morton Rangers 1964-65 Rangers 2-1 Celtic Rangers 1965-66 Celtic 2-1 Rangers Celtic 1966-67 Celtic 1-0 Rangers Celtic 1967-68 Celtic 5-3 Dundee Celtic 1968-69 Celtic 6-2 Hibernian Celtic 1969-70 Celtic 1-0 St Johnstone Celtic 1970-71 Rangers 1-0 Celtic Rangers 1971-72 Partick Thistle 4-1 Celtic Partick Thistle 1972-73 Hibernian 2-1 Celtic Hibernian 1973-74 Dundee 1-0 Celtic Dundee 1974-75 Celtic 6-3 Hibernian Celtic 1975-76 Rangers 1-0 Celtic Rangers 1976-77 Aberdeen 2-1 Celtic Aberdeen 1977-78 Rangers 2-1 Celtic Rangers 1978-79 Rangers 2-1 Aberdeen Rangers 1979-80 Dundee United 0-0 (Replay 3-0) Aberdeen Dundee United 1980-81 Dundee United 3-0 Dundee Dundee United 1981-82 Rangers 2-1 Dundee United Rangers 1982-83 Celtic 2-1 Rangers Celtic 1983-84 Rangers 3-2 Celtic Rangers 1984-85 Rangers 1-0 Dundee United Rangers 1985-86 Aberdeen 3-0 Hibernian Aberdeen 1986-87 Rangers 2-1 Celtic Rangers 1987-88 Rangers 5-3 (3-3) Aberdeen Rangers 1988-89 Rangers 3-2 Aberdeen Rangers 1989-90 Aberdeen 2-1 Rangers Aberdeen 1990-91 Rangers 2-1 Celtic Rangers 1991-92 Hibernian 2-0 Dunfermline Athletic Hibernian 1992-93 Rangers 2-1 Aberdeen Rangers 1993-94 Rangers 2-1 Hibernian Rangers 1994-95 Raith Rovers 6-5 (2-2) Celtic Raith Rovers 1995-96 Aberdeen 2-0 Dundee Aberdeen 1996-97 Rangers 4-3 Heart of Midlothian Rangers 1997-98 Celtic 3-0 Dundee United Celtic 1998-99 Rangers 2-1 St Johnstone Rangers 1999-00 Celtic 2-0 Aberdeen Celtic 2000-01 Celtic 3-0 Kilmarnock Celtic 2001-02 Rangers 4-0 Ayr United Rangers 2002-03 Rangers 2-1 Celtic Rangers 2003-04 Livingston 2-0 Hibernian Livingston 2004-05 Rangers 5-1 Motherwell Rangers 2005-06 Celtic 3-0 Dunfermline Athletic Celtic 2006-07 Hibernian 5-1 Kilmarnock Hibernian 2007-08 Rangers 3-2 (2-2) Dundee United Rangers 2008-09 Celtic 2-0 Rangers Celtic 2009-10 Rangers 1-0 St Mirren Rangers 2010-11 Rangers 2-1 Celtic Rangers 2011-12 Kilmarnock 1-0 Celtic Kilmarnock 2012-13 St Mirren 3-2 Heart of Midlothian St Mirren 2013-14 Aberdeen 4-2 (0-0) Inverness CT Aberdeen 2014-15 Celtic 2-0 Dundee United Celtic 2015-16 Ross County 2-1 Hibernian Ross County 2016-17 Celtic 3-0 Aberdeen Celtic 2017-18 Celtic 2-0 Motherwell Celtic 2018-19 Celtic 1-0 Aberdeen Celtic 2019-20 Celtic 1-0 Rangers Celtic 2020-21 St. Johnstone 1-0 Livingston St. Johnstone 2021-22 Celtic 2-1 Hibernian Celtic

Rangers won the first edition of the Scottish League Cup, beating Aberdeen 4-0 in the final. Other than winning the trophy 27 times, the Light Blues finished runners-up on eight occasions.

Celtic have also appeared in the final on 35 occasions, finishing runners-up on 15 occasions.