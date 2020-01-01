Liverpool front line reminiscent of Manchester United strike force under Ferguson, says Scholes

The Red Devils legend says Jurgen Klopp boasts the same attacking riches that his former manager enjoyed during his illustrious reign at Old Trafford

Paul Scholes has compared 's front line to 's strike force under Sir Alex Ferguson, while backing the Reds to retain their crown.

Liverpool have emerged as one of the strongest teams in Europe since Jurgen Klopp's arrival as head coach in 2015.

The German manager delivered the club's sixth crown in 2019 and followed up that triumph by leading the Reds to their first league title in 30 years last season.

The Merseyside outfit are on course for more silverware after a strong start to the 2020-21 campaign, with a 4-0 home win over Wolves on Sunday ensuring that they sit second in the top-flight standings behind on goal difference heading into the Christmas period.

Mohamed Salah notched his ninth goal of the season while Sadio Mane forced a late own goal from Nelson Semedo and Roberto Firmino served as the focal point of Liverpool's attack.

That trio's contribution in the final third has been crucial to the Reds' recent success, and Klopp was able to add even more firepower to his ranks by signing Diogo Jota from for £41 million ($54m) in the summer transfer window.

Jota has hit the ground running in the early stages of his Anfield career, scoring nine goals in his first 16 appearances, with Scholes now seeing similarities between Liverpool's forward line and the one he sought to provide for during his time at Old Trafford.

"I go back to my playing days at Man Utd - we always had four centre forwards," the United legend told Amazon Prime when discussing the Reds' strength in depth. "If two of them weren't doing it for an hour there were always two on the bench to come on and make the difference. That's what they built here.

"OK they're playing in a different way, I know that, with the three, but having Jota in the wings it has to sharpen you up. Whether Jota's playing and Firmino's on the bench or whoever's on the bench it does liven you up.

"You're having a little look across all the time just keeping you on your toes. Is he going to bring me off? You have to perform to make sure he doesn't."

Scholes went on to admit that Liverpool are well placed to win the Premier League trophy again this term, as he added: "It took a long time for Liverpool to achieve what they did last year.

"Great credit to them, they were fantastic, they deserved it.

"It was a shame for them that the fans weren't involved. I'm sure there would have been week-long celebrations, parades, there would have been all sorts. It's a shame, but the fans are coming back now. I won't say I hope they win it again for their fans, but I think they're well on their way to doing that anyway."