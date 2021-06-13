Schmeichel slams UEFA for 'ridiculous decision' to restart Denmark vs Finland after Eriksen collapse

The former goalkeeper felt his home nation were put in a difficult position by organisers after seeing their team-mate taken to hospital

Peter Schmeichel has slammed UEFA for the "ridiculous decision" to restart Denmark's Euro 2020 clash with Finland after Christian Eriksen's on-field collapse.

The Group B encounter was suspended with 41 minutes on the clock after Eriksen fell to the ground before receiving emergency treatment from Denmark's medical staff.

The midfielder was taken to hospital after regaining consciousness, and Kasper Hjulmand's side were subsequently given the option to finish the game on Saturday night or at noon the following day.

What's been said?

UEFA eventually announced that the match would recommence at 19:30 "following the request made by players of both teams", with Finland ultimately running out 1-0 winners thanks to a second-half header from Joel Pohjanpalo.

Schmeichel, whose son Kasper played the full match between in goal for Denmark, has now come out to criticise European football's main governing body for failing to protect the players after such a harrowing incident.

"It's a ridiculous decision by UEFA," the former goalkeeper told BBC Radio Five Live. "They should have tried to work out a different scenario and shown a little bit of compassion, and they didn't.

"That would be the worst two hours in my time in football. Something terrible like that happens and UEFA gives the players an option to go out and play the game or come back at 12:00 on Sunday.

"What kind of option is that? The result of the game is completely irrelevant. I mean, how can you play?"

What did Hjulmand's say?

Denmark boss Hjulmand's said that his players quickly made the choice to complete the game after hearing that Eriksen was in stable condition at a hospital in Copenhagen.

"You can't play a game with such feelings, [but] there were no players who could manage to go home, sleep and get up again [after what happened]," Hjulmand said post-match.

What is Eriksen's condition now?

The Danish Football Association (DBU) gave an update on Eriksen's recovery on Sunday morning, revealing that 29-year-old Inter star has been in touch with his team-mates and coaches but will remain in hospital to undergo further tests.

"This morning we have spoken to Christian Eriksen, who has sent his greetings to his team-mates," the statement read. "His condition is stable, and he continues to be hospitalized for further examination.

"The team and staff of the national team has received crisis assistance and will continue to be there for each other after yesterday's incident."

