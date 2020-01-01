Schalke apologise for racist abuse directed at Dortmund wonderkid Moukoko in Under-19s match

The 15-year-old was celebrating his third goal of the game when the home supporters launched a tirade of abuse at him

issued an apology to youngster Youssoufa Moukoko after he received racist abuse during his match-winning performance for the Under-19s on Sunday.

The 15-year-old scored a hat-trick as his side beat their fierce rivals 3-2, but the match was marred by a torrent of abuse from the home supporters.

Schalke condemned the action of the perpetrators in a post on Twitter and promised that the club will investigate the matter.

"We can only apologise for the behaviour of some of our fans towards Youssoufa #Moukoko at today's U19s match. Derby emotions aside, we completely condemn and oppose such insults," a tweet read.

We and @s04fanbelange will take the necessary measures.

Moukoko hit back at the Schalke fans with an Instagram post which read: "I am proud to be born with this skin colour and will always be proud."

And team-mate Lloyd-Addo Kuffour expressed his outrage in a post-match interview, saying: “It's a shame that some fans still haven't understood that we're in 2020.

"In football we have no place for racism and yet I'm very proud of the guys that we gave the right answer on the pitch."

Meanwhile, Dortmund's youth co-ordinator Lars Ricken was appalled by the vitriol aimed at the striker, but was proud of the team's response in Gelsenkirchen.

He told Ruhr Nachrichten: "Something like that has no place in a game, and certainly not in a U19 game. That is very sad and I am glad that we gave a sporty answer on the pitch.

“The players have known each other for years from various selections and direct duels against each other. Again, despite all the intensity, it was actually a fair game the whole time."

Moukoko's hat-trick was his third in a row, having helped his side obliterate Preussen Munster U19s 5-0 in September before his one-man show in the 3-0 win against Wehen Wiesbaden U19s in the youth DFB-Pokal earlier this month.

“Yousouffa is on fire, with every training session, every game," said coach Mike Tullberg. "He's hot for football, he's a real role model for everyone in every situation."