Schalke 04 star Harit doubtful to face Borussia Monchengladbach

The Morocco international could miss Friday's Bundesliga encounter against Marco Rose's side due to injury

04 manager David Wagner disclosed that Amine Harit is a doubt for their league match against .

Harit is struggling with a thigh problem and could miss their first game of the year after the winter break.

The 22-year-old has played in every of the Royal Blues' matches and has contributed six goals with four assists this season.

Ahead of Friday's clash against second-placed Borussia Monchengladbach, Wagner is uncertain if the Moroccan midfielder will feature in the encounter.

"Apart from our long-term injuries, almost everyone is fit. Amine Harit is a doubt, though. He has thigh problems, so it will be tight for him for tomorrow," the manager said.

🎙️ #Wagner on the squad: "Apart from our long-term injuries, almost everyone is fit. @Amine_000 has some thigh problems though, so he is a doubt."#s04 | #S04BMG pic.twitter.com/vHXHKFsrVK — FC Schalke 04 (@s04_en) January 16, 2020

Schalke 04 are fifth in the German top-flight table, level on 30 points points with fourth-placed .