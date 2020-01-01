SBL and TFF extend sponsorship deal for Taifa Stars by three years

The new agreement means the East African Nation will be sponsored until 2023

Serengeti Breweries Limited (SBL) through their brand Serengeti Premium Lager have extended their sponsorship of the national team Taifa Stars by three years.

The two parties signed their first deal worth Tsh 2.1 billion in 2017 and it expired in May 2020.

"[Serengeti Breweries Limited] have, today [tuesday], extended their deal with Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) to sponsor the national team Taifa Stars for another three years," TFF confirmed on their official Facebook page.

"The deal is worth Tsh 3 billion."

The new development is a boost for the TFF and Taifa Stars who are preparing to play Burundi in an international friendly on Sunday, October 11 at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam.

Meanwhile, striker Mbwana Samatta has reported to the Tanzania national team camp that they prepare for Sunday's game.

The Taifa Stars captain who scored two goals for Fenerbahce as the Turkish giants defeated Fatih Karagumruk 2-1 in his full Super Lig debut on Saturday, arrived in Kampala in the late hours of Tuesday and immediately headed to the team’s residential training ahead of the build-up set for the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium on Sunday.

Samatta moved to Fenerbahce on loan from side and had a memorable outing as he made his first start in the Turkish Super Lig at the Sukru Saracoglu Stadium.

He is among the foreign-based players named in the Taifa Stars squad by coach Etienne Ndayiragije, others being Thomas Ulimwengu, who plays in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), Himid Mao, who plays in , Simon Msuva and Nickson Kibabage, who are based in , and Ally Msengi in .

Full Squad:

Goalkeepers: Metacha Mnata (Yanga SC), Aishi Manula (Simba SC), David Mapigano (Azam FC).

Defenders: Shomari Kapombe, Mohamed Hussein (Simba SC), Israel Mwenda (KMC FC), Brayson David, Abdallah Sebo (Azam FC), Bakari Mwamnyeto (Yanga SC) Dickson Job (Mtibwa Sugar), Iddy Mobbi (Polisi Tanzania).

Midfielders: Jonas Mkude, Said Hamisi, Yassin Mzamiru (Simba SC), Himid Mao (ENPPI SC, ), Iddy Nado, Salum Abubakar (Azam FC), Feisal Salum (Yanga SC), Ally Msengi (Stellenbosch FC, South Africa).

Forwards: John Bocco (Simba SC), Mbwana Samatta (Fenerbahce FC, ), Nickson Kibabage, Simon Msuva (Diffa El Jadidi, Morocco), Thomas Ulimwengu ( , DR Congo), Ditram Nchimbi (Yanga SC).