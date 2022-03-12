Saudi Media’s potential Chelsea takeover sparks division among fans

Saudi Media’s ambition to own Premier League outfit, Chelsea, from Roman Abramovich is generating heated comments on social media.

The Saudi outfit registered their interest to buy the Blues from its embattled Russian owner through Raine Group, a New York merchant bank that has been hired to find a buyer.

According to reports, Saudi Media's bid to buy the reigning European kings include plans to redevelop Stamford Bridge and renew the contracts of key players such as Antonio Rudiger and Cesar Azpilicueta.

Aside from this, they are keen on investing more in the London club's academy at Cobham Training Centre, as well as the women's team.

This has prompted fans across the African continent to take to social media - with many backing Saudi Media's bid due to the offers they are proposing.

Even with the proposal, certain fans are not excited and have expressed mixed feelings.

Others have mocked the bid by the Saudi Arabia consortium.

Although the club has many attractive aspects, including their TV deals and the quality of the playing squad, the need to redevelop Stamford Bridge could cost more than £2bn after buying the west Londoners.

What do you make of Saudi Media's bid? Let us know in the comments.