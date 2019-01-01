Saturday's Afcon qualifiers review: Cameroon advance while Burundi make history and Mozambique suffer heartbreak

It was a day of shocks, heartbreak and excitement as the 2019 Afcon qualifiers quickly reaches its conclusion

With the 2019 qualifiers in its final stretch, the excitement was certainly at fever pitch, and fans were not disappointed by the action on Saturday.

With several teams including the likes of continental giants , and among others having already booked their ticket to Africa’s showcase, many other teams were looking to join them.

One such team was Burundi, who were eager to make their very first appearance at the Afcon finals in , and they made sure of qualification as they held a Gabon outfit which included Pierre Emerick Aubameyang to a 1-1 draw.

Cedric Amissi put Burundi ahead in the 77th minute before an own goal from Omar Ngando levelled matters.

The point though was enough to see Burundi write their name into the history books, while Gabon missed out on another Afcon berth.

Meanwhile, joined Burundi by being the next side to secure an Afcon ticket as they claimed a comfortable 3-0 win thanks to goals by Eric Choupo-Moting, Christian Bassogog and Clinton Njie.

Elsewhere, Zambia registered only their second win of the qualifying campaign hammering Southern African neighbours Namibia 4-1.

A brace from attacker Augustine Mulenga along with goals by Donashano Malama and Lazarous Kambole saw Chipolopolo romp to a resounding win and ended a rather disappointing campaign, which saw them finish bottom of Group K, on a high.

Staying in the same group, Mozambique failed to take advantage of Namibia’s slip up as they were resigned to a 2-2 draw subsequently finishing behind the Brave Warriors in second place.

Mozambique were ahead 2-1 heading into the final 10-minutes with qualification in sight but in stoppage time Guinea Bissau broke Mambas’ hearts as Nelson scored in stoppage time to make it 2-2, depriving the away side of a place in Egypt.

In Group H, ended their campaign on a high with a 3-0 win over Rwanda.

The Ivorians finished second on 11 points after Nicolas Pepe, Eric Bailly and Maxwell Cornet netted.

Also, at night, continued to assert their dominance on the continent as they walked away with a comfortable 2-0 win over Madagascar.

While the game was a relative dead rubber considering that both sides had booked their respective places in Egypt, Senegal delivered a real message to the rest of the continent.

Mbaye Niang netted twice, opening the scoring in the 27th minute before striking again within minutes of the restart.

Lastly, Mali too remained unbeaten throughout their qualifying campaign as they earned a 3-0 win over South Sudan, who tasted their sixth defeat and finished a disappointing qualifying campaign bottom with zero points.