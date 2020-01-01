Saturday post-mortem will help Ihefu FC end scoring problems – coach Malwisi

The debutants’ coach discussed their 1-0 defeat to Mtibwa Sugar in the third matchday of the season

Ihefu FC head coach Mwaka Malwisi has revealed his concerns on his side’s inability to turn chances into goals.

The Mainland debutants were defeated 1-0 by Mtibwa Sugar in their third assignment of the season and the coach has placed the blame squarely on the striking department.

The coach added they met after the defeat to the Sugar Millers and came up with ideas that will hopefully solve the problem in their next game.

“We wanted to collect all the points but that did not happen. We played well but we did not manage to score,” Malwisi told IPP Media.

“After our defeat on Friday, we met on Saturday for post-mortem and we discovered that we lack power upfront. We created a lot of chances but our undoing was the failure to turn the chances into goals.

“I told my players to work hard especially in scoring goals because that is what we have not been able to do. Yes, we are playing well but football is all about goals.

“I am sure that by the time we will be playing against Biashara United, the problem will be history.”

Ihefu have scored only two goals since and they came during their season-opening game against Simba SC when they went down 2-1 and during their 1-0 win against Ruvu Shooting.

Meanwhile, Mtibwa Sugar’s head coach Zuberi Katwila has said attention will now be drawn on their next match against giants Yanga SC.

Mtibwa Sugar will be up against a rejuvenated Yanga side that has seven points after their last 1-0 win over Kagera Sugar.

“We played well and got the results we wanted and our focus is on the next Premier League matches where our hope is that we will win all the matches,” Katwila told the same publication.

“Yanga are our next opponents and we know they are a good side but we will prepare well before facing them. Hopefully, we will get the best results even though we know the game is not going to be easy at all.”

Yanga and Mtibwa Sugar will meet on September 27 while Ihefu and Biashara United – who saw their unbeaten run end ruthlessly by Simba SC on Sunday – will face-off on October 9.