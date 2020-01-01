Sassuolo’s Boga nets first career brace against Hellas Verona

The Cote d’Ivoire midfielder was on target twice as the Black and Greens rallied to a point at home against Ivan Juric’s men on Sunday

Cote d’Ivoire international Jeremie Boga has recorded his first double for club and country after striking twice in ’s 3-3 draw over Hellas Verona in Sunday’s outing.

The midfielder’s second-half efforts proved handy for the Black Greens as they ensured the game ended on a no winner, no vanquished note.

Sassuolo went into the encounter on the back of their 3-3 draw against Antonio Conte’s Milan on Wednesday, as they aimed to silence the visiting Mastiffs.

Nevertheless, they were shell shocked in the empty Mapei Stadium-Citta del Tricolore as the visitors took a 51st-minute lead through Darko Lazovic who unleashed an unstoppable missile past goalkeeper Andrea Consigli at the edge of the box.

However, it was the second-half substitute who levelled matters for the hosts two minutes later. The 25-year-old capitalised on disorganised defending from Verona to fire past Marco Silvestri.

In the 57th minute, the visitors restored their lead through Mariusz Stepinski. The Polish forward chested into an empty net after Lazovic had chipped a cross to him in the penalty area after displacing defender Mert Muldur.

The game looked over for Sassuolo who conceded a third goal courtesy of Matteo Pessina’s solo effort, but the hosts who are chasing a place in Europe next season never gave up.

First, Boga completed his double in the 77th minute after firing into the top corner after receiving a pass from Francesco Caputo in the opponent’s goal area before Rogerio evened the scores with his 90th-minute strike.

Since he began his professional career in 2015, it was the first time the ex- man would find the net at least twice to take his goal tally in the Italian top-flight to 10 after 27 matches.

His compatriot Hamed Traore who is on-loan from was brought in for Gregoire Defrel in the 72nd minute, while Equatorial Guinea international Pedro Obiang replaced ’s Mehdi Bourabia 10 minutes later.

For Hellas, ’s Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu came in for Miguel Veloso after 67 minutes, while Morocco star Sofyan Amrabat was on parade from start to finish.

Ranked 12th in the log having accrued 34 points from 28 outings, Sassuolo are guests of on Wednesday.