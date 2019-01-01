Sarri admits Hazard can be a 'problem during the week' as he gets bored in training

The Belgian star is a dynamic presence on the pitch during games, but the Chelsea boss confessed things aren't easy for him away from matches

manager Maurizio Sarri has admitted that Eden Hazard is so good that he can become bored by training sessions.

Hazard is set to complete another stellar campaign on Wednesday, with Chelsea facing off against in the final in Baku.

The Belgian has scored 19 goals in all competitions, further underlining his status as his club's star performer.

Wednesday's game could be Hazard's last with the Blues, as he has continually been linked with a summer move to .

Sarri, who is hoping Hazard will stay but has said he will respect whatever decision he makes, has again hailed the 28-year-old as one of the world's best.

"He's one of the most important players in Europe, in the world, at the moment," Sarri said at a news conference on Tuesday.

"I think he can improve. He has to try to become the best in Europe because, for characteristics, he can become the best player in Europe, in the world, I think.”

The Italian has also confessed that due to his incredible ability, the routine of daily training can become boring for a player like Hazard.

“It's a pleasure during the match. Sometimes during the week it's a problem," he said.

"It's a problem during the week because he's a talent and, during training, sometimes he's bored because, for him, everything is really very easy.”

Due to the final's location in Azerbaijan, which is 2,500 miles from London, many supporters for Chelsea and Arsenal are set to stay home for the match.

UEFA has been heavily criticised for their decision to stage the match in Baku, and Sarri has admitted he is dismayed that so many of his side's fans won't be able to attend the game.

“I don't know what to say about the problems. You'll have to ask UEFA, to the clubs," Sarri said.

'"I am really very disappointed because we do this job for this kind of match, and so we hope to see our fans here.

"I don't know what to say. I can say only that we will try to win. We will try to win for us and also for them.”