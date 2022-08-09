Sarr with stunning goal but misses penalty as Watford held by West Brom

The 24-year-old Lion of Teranga grabbed an early Goal-of-the-Season contender as the Hornets picked a crucial point at the Hawthorns

Senegal international Ismaila Sarr scored a spectacular goal but missed from the penalty spot as Watford managed a 1-1 EFL Championship draw against West Bromwich Albion on Monday.

The 24-year-old Lion of Teranga put the Hornets ahead in the 12th minute before Karian Grant pulled a goal back for the Baggies in the 45th minute at the Hawthorns.

Watford manager Rob Edwards maintained his starting XI from the season opening win against Sheffield United with Sarr and Nigeria international Emmanuel Dennis leading the line while Brazilian Joao Pedro played behind them.

However, it was the Baggies, who started the strongest side and should have taken the lead in the fifth minute but goalkeeper Daniel Bachmann pulled two vital saves to keep the Hornets in the game.

First Bachmann dived while using his legs to put out a volley from Darnell Furlong and a minute later he reacted quickly to deny Grant from another powerful shot.

However, against the run of play, the Hornets took the lead when Sarr picked the ball from his own half and looked at the goal where he found goalkeeper David Button out of his line. The Senegal star then released a long-range ball which flew all the way into the back of the net.

Just before the half-time break, West Brom levelled matters when Grant found space inside Watford's danger zone to slice home.

In the second period, West Brom continued to push for another goal and Dara O’Shea came close after heading wide from a corner.

In the 73rd minute, Sarr should have grabbed the second for Watford from the penalty spot but he failed to take the advantage after Button leapt out to save his weak effort.

Dennis, who did not have a great game, was withdrawn for Rey Manaj in the 83rd minute while his Nigerian compatriot William Troost-Ekong was brought in for Francisco Sierralta.

Meanwhile, Sarr managed 90 minutes before he paved way for Dan Gosling while the Democratic Republic of Congo midfielder Edo Kayembe represented the Hornets for the entire game.

Ivory Coast defender Hassane Kamara was also withdrawn by Watford while Nigeria goalkeeper Maduka Okoye was not dressed for the game. West Brom also had Nigeria defender Semi Ajayi, who featured for the entire game.

Watford will return home to host Burnley at Vicarage Road on Friday while West Brom will travel to tackle Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park on Sunday.