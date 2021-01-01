Sarr scores as Watford defeat Ladapo’s Rotherham United

The Senegalese winger scored his ninth goal of the season as the Hornets secured an away victory over Richie Barker’s Millers

Watford recorded a 4-1 away win over Rotherham United with Ismaila Sarr scoring a goal for the Hornets.

Unbeaten in their last three league games, Xisco Munoz’s squad travelled to the New York Stadium with the ambition of extending their inspiring run.

For the hosts, assistant manager Richie Barker was in charge of the Millers as boss Paul Warne was required to watch proceedings from home, as he was undergoing a period of self-isolation.

Following a dominant display from the visitors, they took the lead in the ninth minute as Philip Zinckernagel delivered a whipped cross into the box while Francisco Sierralta headed past a helpless Jamal Blackman.

Sarr doubled the lead for Watford in the 26th minute by clipping the ball over Blackman before Ken Sema made it three goals for Munoz’s side 13 minutes later from a corner kick.

In the second-half, Rotherham woke from their slumber and were awarded a penalty kick on the hour mark after William Troost-Ekong brought down Michael Smith in the goal area. The Englishman took the resultant kick, but it was saved by Daniel Bachmann who guessed the right direction.

Seven minutes later, English forward of Nigerian descent Freddie Ladapo reduced the deficit for the hosts having profited from a switch of play involving substitute Wes Harding and Daniel Barlaser to beat Bachman.

Two minutes into his introduction for Nathaniel Chalobah, Dan Gosling extended the lead for the visitors – an effort which extinguished any hopes of a fightback.

While Nigeria’s Troost-Ekong was in action from start to finish, goalscorer Sarr was handed a place in the starting eleven, albeit, he was substituted for Jeremy Ngakia in the 53rd minute.

Fit-again Isaac Success was brought in for Will Hughes with ten minutes left to play but Moroccan defender Achraf Lazaar was an unused substitute.

“It was a tricky game and we knew it was going to be tough,” Gosling told Hive Live at full-time.

“Rotherham are fighting for their lives to stay up so we knew what they were going to bring: the energy, the passion, the determination to try and get a result.”

With this result, Watford are second in the Championship log with 72 points from 37 games - seven points behind leaders Norwich City who have played a game less.