Sarr: Watford must strive to do well in the Premier League

Having confirmed their return to the English top-flight, the Senegal international has called on his side to be battle-ready to perform next term

Ismaila Sarr has called on Watford to strive to do well when the 2021-2022 Premier League gets underway.

The fleet-footed forward played a key role as the Hornets returned to the English top-flight after only a season in the EFL Championship.

Sarr scored 13 goals and provided 10 assists in 39 league appearances this campaign so far, amid other dazzling displays.

The 23-year-old is no stranger to the Premier League after his debut campaign in the 2019-20 season and has urged to do all it takes to perform well next term.

“I’m very happy now. The past is the past, it’s behind us. Now we have to look forward and come back and make sure we do well in the Premier League next season,” Sarr told the club website.

“I hope we can do well, and I also hope I can do better in the Premier League than I did this season. The only way to do so is to take our rest once the season is over and then come back and start working again and pushing as much as we can.”

Sarr’s penalty ensured Watford secured a 1-0 victory over Millwall last time out, a result which confirmed their return to the Premier League.

The winger believes their success was a result of their collective effort and praised the manager, staff, and his teammates for the feat.

“I just decided I wanted to take the penalty. It’s not the first time I’ve played football and it’s not the first time I’ve gone for a penalty,” he continued.

“I’m very happy, and everyone is happy as well, because everyone did such a great job, from the players to the manager and the staff behind the scenes.

“I didn’t win anything. The whole team won. I just tried to do my job, creating dangerous situations and scoring goals. The reality is there’s been an effort from the whole group.

“Yes [it’s one of my career highlights] but we can still do better. The league is not finished, and we still have two games to go, so we have to carry on.”

Watford will take on third-placed Brentford in their next Championship game on May 1 and the Senegal international will be expected to continue his impactful showings.