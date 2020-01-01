Sarpong: Yanga SC beat rivals Simba SC to sign Ghanaian striker

The Timu ya Wananchi are set to unveil their long-term target on Saturday as they continue with their building process

Yanga SC are on the verge of unveiling their long-term target Michael Sarpong.

The Ghanaian striker, who was also a target for their fellow Tanzanian giants Simba SC, arrived in Dar es Salaam on Friday ahead of his unveiling, set to take place on Saturday.

The former Rayon Sports forward was a free agent and had attracted interest from the two rivals, with former Yanga coach Luc Eymael listing him as one of the club’s transfer targets before he was sacked at the end of the 2019-20 Mainland season.

Yanga media officer Hassan Bumbuli has confirmed to Goal that they are happy to have secured the services of the player, whom they had tracked for many years.

“As you can see, Sarpong arrived [on Friday] and we will unveil him on Saturday,” Bumbuli began. “It was not an easy transfer because several teams were fighting for his signature including Simba but I am happy at the end he picked Yanga.”

Bumbuli went further to assure fans they are still in the market for other top signings, although he stopped short of giving names, adding they want to build a strong team to fight for trophies on all fronts come next season.

“We ask our fans to be patient because we have just started,” Bumbuli continued. “We are very keen on the kind of transfers we are doing, we don’t want to sign players just because we are signing…no, we are looking at every players’ quality and we also want to know when they come, what benefit will they give the club.

“The fans should continue giving us the support, we will not let them down, we will make sure they are happy in the new season.”

Sarpong’s contract with Rayon Sports was terminated after he refused to accept the decision by the club to stop paying salaries of players for three months owing to the effects caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

On Thursday, Yanga welcomed Tuisila Kisinda and Mukoko Tonombe of AS Vita from the Democratic Republic of the Congo, both of whom penned a two-year contract.

Yanga are in a rebuilding process having axed 14 players among them former striker Gnamien Yikpe, who took much criticism last season, captain Papy Tshishimbi, who refused to renew his contract, and Congolese striker David Molinga.

Other players axed included veteran striker Mrisho Ngassa, Jafary Mohamed, Mohamed Issa Banka, Tariq Seif, Andrew Vincent Dante, Patrick Sibomana, Muharami Issa, Ali Ali, Rafael Daud, Ali Mtoni Sonso and Eric Kabamba.