Sarpong: Simba SC and Yanga SC locked in battle for Ghanaian's signature

The two Tanzania giants are aiming at improving their attacking department for next season

Simba SC are battling Yanga SC for the services of Ghanaian striker Michael Sarpong as both sides try to improve their attacking department.

The former Rayon Sports forward is a free agent and was initially locked in negotiations with 27-time league champions Yanga.

The 24-year-old revealed he has been contacted by the two teams although Wekundu wa Msimbazi are more determined to get his services.

"Yes, I have discussed with Yanga and we have an agreement in place, but they are not the only ones interested," Sarpong told Mwanaspoti.

"To be honest, I do not know where I will be playing next seasons because Simba have also shown interest in me. They are determined to get my services as well."

However, the Ghanaian has insisted he has not yet made a decision regarding where he will play in future.

"I want to take my time before choosing any of the two teams; I will choose a team that offers good environment which will help me give my best," the striker revealed.

"Currently, we are fighting Covid-19, once the situation is under control I will make my decision."

The striker's contract with Rwandan side Rayon Sports was terminated after he refused to accept the decision by the club to stop paying salaries of players for three months owing to the current pandemic.

"I enjoyed my term in Kigali but I was not happy with what led to my departure," he continued.

"It is the reason why I am taking my time before making a decision since I do not want to repeat the same mistake."

Goal understands Yanga coach Luc Eymael is a fan of the Ghanaian and is interested in working with him at the club and has expressed his desire to the club's higher-ups.

On their part, Simba are targeting players who can help them improve in the attacking department. They are keen on performing better in the continental assignments and believe Sarpong can provide a solution.

The Mainland League is currently on a break but President John Pombe Magufuli stated he is considering lifting the suspension in June.