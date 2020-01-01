Sarpong promises Yanga SC fans goals after opening account in friendly

The burly striker sends a strong message to the Jangwani giants fans to expect more goals when the new season kicks off

New Young Africans (Yanga SC) signing Michael Sarpong has promised the fans more goals after he opened his account in the friendly against Aigle Noir.

Sarpong joined the Jangwani giants from Rayon Sports of Rwanda on a two-year contract and featured in the build-up against the Burundian side where he scored the second goal in a 2-0 win to celebrate Week of Mwananchi on August 30.

Sarpong has now revealed the goal he scored against Aigle Noir has now opened the door for more goals to come when the new season kicks off on Sunday.

“First of all, I want to thank God for giving me a goal in the friendly because I was praying that I score in the match because it was a big one,” Sarpong is quoted by Sokaletu.

“It was important for me to score in the match because the fans had come in large numbers and we needed to win the match, so I am very humbled that I scored the second goal and we won the match for the fans.

“I am now confident the goal will give me the confidence going into the new season, I am here to score goals, that is my work, I don’t want to do anything else, but to score goals, and that is my motive, I want to score as many goals as possible, I know it will not be easy but I will strive to achieve my target.”

Meanwhile, the new Yanga coach Zlatko Krmpotic has requested a full one week to train the team into a winning outfit.

Krmpotic arrived in Dar es Salaam a week ago, and he will have no time as the team will play their first league match against Coastal Union at Mkapa Stadium on Sunday.

According to Yanga official Frederick Mwakalebela the Serbian coach has now asked for more time to build the team ahead of the subsequent matches.

“The coach has asked for five more days to build a strong team, is the main target is to see the players playing as a unit, and also possessing the ball and creating scoring chances,” Mwakabela is quoted by Sokaletu.

“Those five days he has requested are from Monday to Friday before he ends the training session on Saturday and by that time he will have achieved what he wants from the team.”

The 62-year-old has vast experience in coaching in Africa, having handled APR of Rwanda, Zesco United (Zambia), Tout Puissant Mazembe (the Democratic Republic of the Congo) and in .