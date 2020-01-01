Sarpong: I will be ready 'to do my stuff' for Yanga SC against Simba SC

The Ghanaian striker remains optimistic he will discover his form at his new club soon

Young Africans (Yanga SC) striker Michael Olunga has called for calm from club fans after going for four matches without finding the back of the net.

Sarpong was signed by the Jangwani giants from Rayon Sports of Rwanda but out of the first four matches played in the Mainland , he is yet to score.

The 24-year-old striker has now pleaded with Yanga fans to give him time and also promised to unleash his best game when they face rivals Simba SC in the derby on October 18.

More teams

“I must admit the league is very tough but I am happy that we have been fighting as a team to keep our good start going,” Sarpong told Championi as quoted by Sokaletu.

“I don’t think I already have pressure, I don’t think so, I have always tried my best and I also look at what I am offering the team, what I contribute to the team also matters, I am confident I will be okay and ready to do my stuff against Simba in the derby.”

The Ghanaian is among the players who were signed by Yanga, the others being Carlos Carlinhos from Angola, Yacouba Songne (Burkina Faso), Tuisila Kisinda and Mukoko Tonombe (the last two being from the Democratic Republic of the Congo).

The Jangwani giants have played four matches so far in this campaign, managing to win three and drawing one.

Yanga started with a 1-1 draw against Prisons, beat Mbeya City 1-0, won 1-0 against Kagera Sugar, and managed the same scoreline against Mtibwa Sugar.

The Timu ya Mwananchi’s assistant coach Juma Mwambusi has already revealed they are not worried about the low scorelines in their wins, saying the most important thing in football is to win matches and promised they will soon start winning matches by huge margins.

Meanwhile, Dodoma Jiji FC head coach Mbwana Makata has revealed their readiness ahead of their match against Ruvu Shooting.

Article continues below

“It is true that the unbeaten run ended in the fourth match [vs Polisi Tanzania] but we have identified and sorted the mistakes that we committed then,” Makata explained.

“It is just another match that we will have a similar approach in the previous matches.”

The league debutants have also been boosted by the return of Mwana Kibacha and Anuar Jabir.