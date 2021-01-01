Sarah Michael and Ritah Kivumbi handed new Mallbackens contracts

The Nigeria and Uganda internationals have sealed contract extensions to remain with the Swedish Elitettan club

Sarah Michael and Ritah Kivumbi have completed one-year contract extensions with Swedish Elitettan side Mallbackens.

Before agreeing to the new deals, international Micheal joined from Kvarnsvedens IK in 2020, while international Kivumbi arrived from top-flight outfit Vaxjo in the same year.

The Super Falcons star netted seven goals in 19 matches - the same number of goals as the Ugandan defender in 21 appearances.

More teams

The latest means the African duo has penned new one-year contracts at Strandvallen, indicating their futures at the club are not yet over as the team eyes top-flight promotion this season.

"Ritah Kivumbi extends her contract with Mallbackens IF over the 2021 season," the club announced on its official Instagram page.

"Ritah came from Växjö DFF in the Allsvenskan for the 2020 season. She became the points league winner in MIF together with Emmie Johansson in 2020 with 7 goals and 3 assists.

"We are convinced that Ritah will continue to produce goals and points and make a strong contribution to Mallbackens' offensive in 2021!"

On the part of Michael, Mallabackens confirmed: "Our experienced forward Sarah Michael has chosen to extend her contract over 2021!

"Sarah has qualities that give variables to our game and contribute with clear target play, goal danger and weight in our attacking play.

Article continues below

We are looking forward to Sarah's season and we are happy to see her in Mallbackens IF again this year!"

Before moving to Mallbackens, the 30-year-old had played for Pitea, Djurgarden, Orebro, Lidköpings, and Kvarnsvedens IK.

At the international stage, she represented Nigeria at the Beijing 2008 Summer Olympics and the 2011 Women's World Cup.