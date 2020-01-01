Sane advice edged Matondo through Man City exit & towards £8m Schalke switch

The highly-rated Wales international had plenty of options to consider in the winter window of 2019 and eventually opted for a move to Germany

Rabbi Matondo admits advice from Leroy Sane edged him through the exits at in January 2019, with the highly-rated teenager opting to link up with .

Big things were expected of the 19-year-old international at the Etihad Stadium after progressing through a famed academy system.

Like Jadon Sancho before him, though, the youngster saw his path to the first team blocked and eventually took the decision to head for .

More teams

Schalke invested an initial £8 million ($10m) in his potential, with those at the outfit hoping another hidden gem has been unearthed from City’s crop of exciting youngsters.

Explaining his decision to leave Manchester, Matondo told the Daily Mail: "At Manchester City, I was doing well and getting a lot of attention from other clubs, telling me they wanted me in the first team. I wasn't really in and around the first team at City so much. I wasn't getting a sniff of being on the bench.

"Manchester City is a top club and I've lots of respect for them. At the time I was thinking about my own development and thought a move abroad might be the one for me.

"There was a lot of talk at the time about how not many young players were breaking through in the and I was thinking it might be right to move abroad and get some good experience. Maybe some life lessons as well.

"Not a lot of people can say they moved abroad to work at 18 and lived alone. I thought it would be good for me. I thought I was mature and it's been the right thing for me."

Germany international Sane formed part of the competition that made life so tough for Matondo at City, but the former Schalke winger did play a part in a young colleague making a brave career call.

On the words of wisdom that Sane offered, Matondo said: "He told me the fans were top fans and would love me forever if I worked hard and did the right things.

"He gave me advice on the Schalke way."

Article continues below

Matondo is still finding his feet in German football, with only one goal recorded through 21 appearances for Schalke, but he has no regrets about choosing to leave his comfort zone.

The promising forward, with four senior caps for Wales to his name, added: "It's been tough at times.

"Sometimes you don't play and you can be frustrated when things are not going right. You're away from your family and friends but overall it's been an unbelievable experience so far. I've really enjoyed it. It was 100 per cent the right decision."