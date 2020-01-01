'Sancho would make Liverpool better' - Alexander-Arnold urges Dortmund winger to join him at Anfield

The right-back described his England team-mate as "a special, special, special, special talent," and says he would improve the Reds' squad

Trent Alexander-Arnold would love Jadon Sancho to join , hailing the star as a special talent.

Sancho, 20, has been linked with a move back to the , although are believed to be in pole position to land the international.

But international team-mate Alexander-Arnold would be keen to play alongside Sancho, who joined Dortmund from in 2017, at club level.

"If he came to us, he'd make our team better," the Liverpool right-back told Michael Dapaah during an Instagram Live chat on Thursday.

"So, I'd be more than happy for him to come because I played with him at England and he's a special, special, special, special talent."



Sancho was enjoying an incredible season before the campaign was suspended in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The attacker had scored 14 goals and provided 15 assists in 23 games when the season was paused.

Alexander-Arnold hasn't been the only player courting Sancho's attentions in recent days.

winger Callum Hudson-Odoi has said he would love Sancho to join him at Stamford Bridge, even though the pair would be in direct competition for places.

Also speaking on Instagram with Dapaah, Hudson-Odoi said: "Me and Sancho are mad close, we talk every other day, always seeing how each other are and how we’re doing.

"Obviously he’s a great player, I love playing with him - he’s a great player to play with.

“For England as well, we’ve played all the way through the ages so the link-up has always been there.

“The way we play with each other, we just know where the other is on the pitch every time and we just love to play with each other.

“I don’t know [if he'll come]. Of course, I would love it if he came to Chelsea."

Despite the interest in Sancho, Borussia Dortmund director Michael Zorc says his club are "totally relaxed" about the winger's future at the club.

With the coronavirus outbreak hitting club finances, Zorc doesn't believe Premier League clubs will be willing to pay the sort of fee Dortmund would demand for him.

Former Liverpool man Dietmar Hamann has claimed only Kylian Mbappe is worth more than Sancho in the current market.