‘Sancho will play for Dortmund next season’ - Zorc rules out selling Man Utd and Real Madrid target

The club's sporting director again renewed his stance that the young winger will not be sold this summer

sporting director Michael Zorc has ruled out the possibility of the German club selling Jadon Sancho this summer.

The winger has been linked with a big-money move to both Manchester clubs, as well as , with the trio of clubs reportedly willing to spend up to £80 million ($105m) to secure his services.

Sancho has enjoyed a superb season for Dortmund and has netted 11 goals in 30 games, while also providing 16 league assists.

Unsurprisingly, officials at the Westfalenstadion have been asked repeatedly about the international’s future throughout the course of the campaign.

Zorc once again faced questions over Sancho’s future ahead of Die Borussen’s crucial Bundesliga clash with local rivals , but refused to entrain the possibility that his star man could leave in the off-season.

"No, we did not receive anything [an offer],” he told Sky Sports .

“We do not expect anything and we do not want anything, because he is on our plans. He will play for Borussia Dortmund next season. Nobody needs to get in touch.”

This is not the first time the Dortmund chief has claimed Sancho will not be sold this summer, and just last month he said : “I'm far from putting a price tag on Jadon, but I will say that, even for the biggest club in the world, his transfer would be difficult right now.

"Jadon will play at Dortmund next season and we are definitely planning with him."

Sancho joined Dortmund in 2017 after leaving for a fee believed to be around £8 million ($10m).

After playing 12 times last season, the no.7 has established himself as one of Lucien Favre’s go-to guys in the 2018/19 campaign.

He has also become a regular on the international stage and has been included in the last three England squads.

In four appearances for the Three Lions, the attacker is yet to find the back of the net, but he did register assists in recent wins over the USMT and .

As for Dortmund, they are currently second in the table, one point behind leaders with just four games remaining.