‘Sancho heading for Man Utd over Liverpool’ – Redknapp fears Reds will miss out on Neymar-esque talent

The former midfielder, who spent many happy years at Anfield, believes it is “a matter of time” before the England international winger heads home

Jadon Sancho looks like he is “going to end up” at , says Jamie Redknapp, who had been hoping that could do a deal for the winger.

Transfer speculation continues to build around the highly-rated England international. Having left for the in 2017, a homecoming is being mooted for the 20-year-old forward who has enjoyed a meteoric rise to prominence.

Sancho has starred for the German giants, with 20 goals and 28 assists recorded across the last two seasons. Those exploits have seen him register on the recruitment radar of leading sides across Europe, with heavyweight outfits in the leading the charge.

Arch-rivals United and Liverpool have both been heavily linked with moves to secure Sancho’s signature. Both believe the youngster would be a good fit for the present and future, with Jurgen Klopp and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer forever in the market for proven performers in the final third of the field.

Redknapp had been hoping to see those at Anfield leap to the front of the queue, but concedes that Old Trafford appears to be a more likely landing spot.

The former Reds midfielder told Sky Sports: “I think it is a matter of time with Jadon Sancho coming to the Premier League. We are talking about a genuine superstar. A player that can do incredible things with the ball. Played 70 odd games in the Bundesliga, scored 27 goals from a wide area which is very good.

“We have missed out on the likes of the Neymar's in the Premier League but he can come and really light it up. Personality I would call it. He will be a great signing for whoever he goes to.

“I would like to see him at Liverpool, but I think he is going to end up at United though.”

Redknapp is not the first former Red to suggest that Liverpool should be doing all they can to get Sancho on board.

Jamie Carragher has said, amid links to another Bundesliga star in the form of prolific striker Timo Werner: “Liverpool do need a top attacking player to come in the summer. Sancho or Werner? I’ll take both.”

It remains to be seen whether Klopp will be given any funds to work with in the next transfer window, with the coronavirus pandemic having forced clubs around the world to keep a close eye on their finances.