'Sancho is essential for Dortmund' - Reus says time will tell if Man Utd target can be as great as Ronaldo

The BVB midfielder has addressed the possibility of his team-mate reaching the very highest level of the game as he matures in the coming years

Jadon Sancho is "essential" for , according to Marco Reus, who says "time will tell" if the target can go onto become as great as Cristiano Ronaldo.

Sancho has become one of the most important members of Dortmund's squad since moving to Westfalenstadion from in 2017.

The international has recorded 35 goals and 45 assists across his first 101 outings for Lucien Favre's side, helping them challenge Bayern for supremacy in while also making a mark in the .

His performances at Westfalenstadion have attracted plenty of admiring glances from Europe's top clubs, and BVB have slapped a €120 million (£109m/$140m) price tag on his head in a bid to ward off potential suitors.

Dortmund have publicly insisted that Sancho will be staying put for at least one more year amid strong interest from giants United, who have reportedly been trying to negotiate a deal for the 20-year-old through his agent over the past couple of months.

The Red Devils are reluctant to meet the club's valuation in one lump payment, and unless they alter their stance before the transfer window closes October 5, the talented young winger will see out the 2020-21 campaign in his current surroundings.

Reus is already convinced that Sancho's services will be retained having heard Dortmund's senior officials reject the possibility of a summer sale, and the Germany international believes his team-mate has all the necessary attributes to earn a place among the world's elite if he continues on his current trajectory.

Asked if the ex-Man City starlet has made the right call to stay at Westfalenstadion and whether he has the potential to emulate five-time Ballon d'Or winner Ronaldo, who currently plies his trade in with , Reus told Sky Germany: "For us players that was great news. We were all happy that he will be with us for the season.

"Also because he delivers points for the team. Goals, assists - in the end, that translates to a lot of points.

"He is an essential player for us. If he will be as great of a player as Ronaldo, only time will tell. He needs a little bit of time, many experiences.

"There will surely be phases in his career where things will not go as smoothly as now, and we will see how he is going to deal with something like that. But I believe that he has the confidence and of course the quality to do that."

Sancho will be back in action with Dortmund when they take on in the DFL-Supercup final at Allianz Arena on Wednesday.

Favre's men suffered a surprise defeat to in their last Bundesliga outing, and will be expected to produce a much-improved performance against last season's treble winners.