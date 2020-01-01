'Sancho and Grealish would be really useful' - Saha hopes Manchester United rekindle interest in 'amazing' England duo

The ex-striker has talked up the talents of two players who were heavily linked with moves to Old Trafford in the summer

Jadon Sancho and Jack Grealish "would be really useful" for according to Louis Saha, who hopes the Red Devils will rekindle their interest in the "amazing" duo in 2021.

United spent most of the last transfer window chasing Sancho's signature, but Borussia Dortmund refused to compromise on a final fee for the winger.

The German giants made it clear that Sancho would not be sold for less than £100 million ($135m) - a price which the Red Devils were reluctant to play amid the financial uncertainty caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The 20-year-old ended up staying, but speculation over his future at Westfalenstadion continues to rage heading into the new year with it suggested that ongoing transfer rumours adversely affected his form in the first half of the season.

Grealish was also mooted as a target for United, having played a key role in keeping in the last term with a string of outstanding performances.

The playmaker has built on that platform to inspire their recent push for a place in Europe, with his list of potential suitors growing with each passing game.

Saha thinks two men who have recently starred for England at international level are both capable of providing high-quality service for United's forwards, and linking up with creative hub Bruno Fernandes in the middle of the park.

"It’s unfortunate Man United couldn’t get deals in place for Jack Grealish and Jadon Sancho last summer because they are two amazing players," the former Red Devils striker told Ladbrokes.

"I know less about Grealish but I think he would have fitted perfectly into this team - but for me, I’m sorry, Sancho is just such an unbelievable player.

"He’s unpredictable, he’s such a great talent and if he was playing for United with Bruno Fernandes, you just know as a striker you’re going to score goals because of the two of those.

"Man United did miss out on the two of them in the summer, but hopefully they’ll have another chance to sign them soon. My choice of the two would be Sancho over Grealish. Both are amazing players and they’d improve any side. They’re so confident and would be really useful for Man United’s strikers.

"Fernandes has done a great job in helping United since arriving earlier this year, so could you imagine what another player of his level would do to the team?"