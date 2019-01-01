Sancho CM, Ronaldo in attack: The FIFA 19 team North's Marcuzo used to qualify for FUT Champions Cup

Goals looks at the squad the Danish epsorts pro uses which also features the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Neymar

Goal is back breaking down yet another Ultimate Team squad of a pro player and this one could be the most interesting team yet!

Marcus 'Marcuzo' Jorgensen of North, the organisation of F.C. Copenhagen, recently qualified for the sixth FUT Champions Cup using an immense squad which is worth a staggering 18 million coins.

His amazing squad features Thibaut Courtois in goal, inform 86-rated Kenny Lala, Team of the Year (TOTY) Raphael Varane and Prime Icon Rio Ferdinand, while 87-rated Road to the Final Alex Telles completes the back four.

Future Star Jadon Sancho takes a central midfield slot, while TOTY Kylian Mbappe and 93-rated inform Neymar are on the wings.

Prime Icon Ruud Gullit, baby Icon Patrick Vieira and regular Cristiano Ronaldo complete an impressive and very attack-minded starting XI.

The Dane spoke with Goal to talk about the idea behind his team, his favourite player and why he plays Jadon Sancho as a central midfielder...

Who was your most expensive player and are they worth the coins?

"My most expensive player is Ruud Gullit Prime. You can’t have a good squad without him, he's essential so yes, he is definitely worth the coins."

Who is the MVP of your squad, what makes them so good?

"Mbappe TOTY is probably the best player in the game. His TOTY card is so good, he is incredibly fast, strong and his shooting is also perfect. And he is five-star skiller as well, just a beast."

With TOTYs and Icons, you don't see a lot of people using the Rising Star cards, how has Jadon Sancho been for you?

"I really enjoy using Sancho. I use him as a right-sided central midfielder because I like my wide centre-mids to be fast and good at attacking. His pace is great, he is quite tall and he is a five-star skiller. His stamina is also pretty good which I think is very important in FIFA 19."

Is there a player you've used in FIFA 19 who was disappointing?

"I have CR7, but I think the FIFA 19 version is the weakest CR7 since the beginning of Ultimate Team. He doesn't feel as dominant like he usually does, which is why he might be one of the most disappointing players I’ve tried this year."

For our readers looking for cheap players, who would you recommend?

"I would say many of the players are very good in FIFA 19, especially Sadio Mane, I can highly recommend him."

We recently had the Winter Upgrades, who is the one player in FIFA 19 you think deserves an upgrade?

"Georginio Wijnaldum should be an 86 in my opinion, he has been the best midfielder for Liverpool this season and is also doing very well for the national team."