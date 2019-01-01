Sanchez to make Beckham & Miami wait but admits future MLS move does appeal

The Chilean forward, who has left Manchester United for a loan spell at Serie A side Inter, is planning to spend several more years in Europe

Alexis Sanchez is aware of links to David Beckham’s expansion franchise Miami, but is planning to spend several more years playing in Europe.

The international is to see out the remainder of the 2019-20 campaign in Serie A .

Having struggled to make a positive impact across 18 months at Old Trafford, the decision has been taken to let him head out on loan.

A spell in , where he has previously impressed with , is intended to help him rediscover his spark.

It remains to be seen whether there will be any future for him back in once a season-long agreement in Milan comes to a close.

United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has suggested that there will be, but speculation has raged around the South American star.

It has been reported that Sanchez is among those ex-England captain Beckham would like to see become a marquee addition at his start-up venture in Miami.

Such a switch could be made at some stage, with a spell in MLS appealing to Sanchez, but the 30-year-old is not expecting to tread that path any time soon.

He told reporters while away with his country preparing for a friendly date with in Los Angeles: “I always have offers.

“They had told me about Miami, but I have got five or six years left at a good level in Europe. One day I could play in the United States.

“I'd like it a lot to play in MLS, it is a league that is growing and is very good.”

Inter Miami are set to join the MLS ranks in the 2020 campaign.

Beckham’s ambition is to bring big names into their squad, with the and icon eager to repeat the success he enjoyed in America with the as a player now that he has taken on an ownership role.

Sanchez, though, may remain out of reach, with there still a desire on his part to silence those in Europe who have written him off amid struggles for form and fitness.