Sanches departs Bayern in €25 million move to Lille

The Portuguese midfielder has swapped the Bundesliga for Ligue 1

Renato Sanches has completed a reported €25 million (£22.6m/$27.8m) move from German champions to French side .

News of the transfer broke on Friday evening, with Bayern confirming the transfer via their official Twitter account.

The Portuguese midfielder, who has won two titles in his three years at the Allianz Arena, is the latest arrival in what has been a busy summer at Lille, following the likes of Yusuf Yazici, Victor Osimhen and Timothy Weah through the door.

Bayern chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge said: "Renato Sanches asked us for the transfer because he wanted to join a club where he plays regularly.

"Unfortunately, we could not guarantee him this at Bayern. Match practice is also important for him because he wants to keep his place in the Portuguese national team for EURO 2020.

"I would like to thank Renato for his achievements and wish him all the best for his future on behalf of FC Bayern."

