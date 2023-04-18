A semi-final at San Siro! AC Milan hold off late Victor Osimhen-led Napoli charge to ensure Champions League will have one more glorious night at famous stadium

AC Milan progressed to the semi-finals of the Champions League by beating Napoli 2-1 on aggregate to book their place in the last four.

Milan beat Napoli in second leg

Progress to the last four 2-1 on aggregate

Could face Inter in last four

TELL ME MORE: Napoli dominated the early exchanges but should have conceded early after being caught on the counter and conceding a penalty when Mario Rui tripped Rafael Leao. Giroud stepped up but placed his effort too close to goalkeeper Alex Meret who parried to safety. Napoli then lost Matteo Politano and Mario Rui to injury, before Milan broke the deadlock two minutes before half-time. A dazzling run from Leao ended with the forward laying the ball home to Giroud to tap home.

Napoli were second-best throughout but were granted a lifelife in the 80th minute after winning a penalty for handball by Fikayo Tomori. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia took the kick but Mike Maignan saved his attempt. Yet there was still time for more drama. Victor Osimhen headed past Maignan in stoppage time but it was too little, too late for the hosts, with AC Milan now ready to host a Champions League semi-final match at San Siro before the iconic venue is torn down.

THE MVP: Giroud may have been Milan's match-winner but there's no doubt his goal was all about Rafael Leao. The forward, who had already won his team a penalty, simply left Napoli players trailing in his wake with a solo run that started inside his own half. Leao then also had the presence of mind to pick out Giroud in the box and deliver a killer blow to the hosts just before half-time. The Portugal international looked dangerous every time he ran at Napoli and was simply too hot for the hosts to handle.

THE BIG LOSER: There's no doubt that Khvicha Kvaratskhelia has enjoyed a fine season for Napoli but he wasn't at his best on Tuesday when his team needed him the most. He scuffed an early chance straight at Maignan and fired narrowly wide at the start of the second half. Another effort was lashed over the bar on the hour, before he was granted a golden opportunity to pull one back with 10 minutes left. Yet again he was denied, with Maignan diving to his right to push his penalty away. Simply not his night.

MATCH IN THREE PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT? Milan progress to the semi-finals and could end up playing rivals Inter for a place in the final. The Nerazzurri take on Benfica in their quarter-final at San Siro on Wednesday, leading 2-0 from the first leg.

MATCH RATING (OUT OF FIVE): ⭐⭐⭐⭐