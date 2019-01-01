Samuel Kalu sent off in Bordeaux's defeat to Marseille

The Nigeria international was sent for an early shower at the Stade Velodrome as the Girondins conceded their third defeat in a row

Bordeaux winger Samuel Kalu was sent off in Tuesday's Ligue 1 encounter that ended 1-0 in favour of Marseille.

The 21-year-old was given marching orders for a rash challenge on Lucas Ocampos in the 25th minute.

Kalu who was making his 18th Ligue 1 appearance at the Stade Velodrome caught Ocampos' shin with a badly-timed tackle that saw his feet off the ground.

26': Après les images, le tacle est non maîtrisé, par derrière et les deux pieds décollés... Le rouge semble plus logique, mais sans intention de faire mal (0-0) #OMFCGB https://t.co/2x2pOS6CFd — FC Girondins de Bordeaux (@girondins) February 5, 2019

His expulsion, his first in the French top-flight, trigerred the hosts to break the dealock and grab maximum points with Boubacar Kamara's 42nd-minute header separating both sides.

After the interval, 10-man Bordeaux pushed for an equaliser until referee Jerome Brisard signaled for the end of the game.

The win was Marseille's first home win since November as Bordeaux remain winless since their victory over Dijon in January.

Cameroon's Clinton Njie and Senegal's Bouna Sarr were in action for the Olympians while Guinea's Francis Kamano and Senegal's Younousse Sankhare were on parade for Eric Bedouet's side.

The Girondins are 12th in league table and they visit PSG for their next Ligue 1 match on Saturday.