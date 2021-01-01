Samuel Grandsir: LA Galaxy sign winger from AS Monaco

Having completed loan moves to Strasbourg and Brest, the 24-year-old winger of Senegalese descent has teamed up with the MLS side

Major League Soccer side LA Galaxy has announced the acquisition of Samiel Grandsir from Ligue 1 outfit AS Monaco.

The former France youth international of Senegalese background agreed on a three-year contract with a club option for a fourth season.

Also, he will be added to Galaxy’s roster pending receipt of his P-1 Visa and International Transfer Certificate (ITC).

Grandsir was under contact with Monaco through to 2023, nevertheless, the Monegasques got the player off their book by letting the 24-year-old leave by mutual consent after completing loan spells at Strasbourg and Brest.

Thus, the winger becomes the club’s fourth winter signing after Derrick Williams (Blackburn Rovers), Carlos Harvey (Tauro) and goalkeeper Jonathan Bond (West Bromwich Albion).

“Samuel is an attack-minded, talented player who will strengthen our roster,” LA Galaxy general manager Dennis te Kloese told the club website.

“He has demonstrated to be an outstanding and talented player in a very respected and competitive league.

“We are confident he will show his potential and are excited to watch him grow even more and have him become an important part of our roster.

“We look forward to him joining our squad and integrating Samuel to the team.”

With this move, he becomes the only African in Greg Vanney’s squad and will be hoping for regular playing time in a team that parades Ethan Zubak, Javier Hernandez and Cameron Dunbar.

Before committing his future to the Dignity Health Sports Park Carson giants, English Premier League side Burnley and Spanish top-flight teams Real Valladolid and Alaves were reportedly linked to the speedster.

Grandsir debuted with Troyes in 2016 after playing for the club’s reserve team in previous years. There, he made 77 appearances, boasting of six goals and nine assists in three seasons.

Two seasons later, he was snapped up by Monaco, where he went on to make 18 appearances – including three in the Uefa Champions League.

Despite appearing for the French U21 national team in 2017 and 2018 – where he played in Uefa European U21 Championship qualifying matches – Grandsir remains eligible to represent Senegal.