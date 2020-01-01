Samoura departs Caf after successful cleanup of African football

The Fifa secretary general was sent to monitor the continent's governing body and eradicate irregularities over the last six months

The Confederation of African Football (Caf) has revealed that Fatma Samoura’s time with the governing body has come to an end, after her six-month contract, which expired on February 1, wasn’t renewed.

Samoura, who is Fifa’s secretary general, was reportedly sent to cleanup Caf at the request of the governing body, after a series of undesirable events in the organisation and on the continent.

She was given the role of General Delegate for Africa on August 1, and Fifa declared on Sunday, after meeting with Caf’s Executive Committee, that the Senegalese’s time on the continent was over after accomplishing her mission.

“The six-month mission agreed between Fifa and Caf to help accelerate the implementation of the reform process in the African governing body is completed with the delivery of a set of findings, recommendation and proposals,” Fifa said.

“Fifa is happy that the joint effort made with Caf was done and delivered within the initial proposed time frame and reiterates its commitment to be at the disposal of African football to assist in the process of raising its level to the top of the world.”

Africa’s governing body thanked Fifa and Samoura for their dedication in the Fifa-Caf cooperation which sought to embark on reforms in good governance, financial management and internal procedures; efficient and professional organisation of competition; growth and development of African football.

Mouad Hajji, Caf’s secretary general stated the governing body will continue with the implementation of the reforms.