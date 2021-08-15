Samatta's Fenerbahce pip Akintola and Assombalonga's Adana Demirspor in Super Lig opener

Several African stars were on parade at the New Adana Stadium as the Blue Lightnings kicked off their top-flight campaign on a losing note

Mbwana Samatta was in action as Fenerbahce defeated David Akintola's Adana Demirspor in their opening Super Lig fixture of the 2021-22 season.

The Tanzania striker led the Yellow Canaries' attack on Sunday as Mesut Ozil scored the important goal that sealed three points for the visitors in Adana.

Both teams had African players on parade with Samatta playing for 45 minutes while DR Congo's Marcel Tisserand and Nigerian descent Bright Osayi-Samuel played the entire duration for Fenerbahce.

Article continues below

Akintola joined Morocco's Younes Belhanda and Mario Balotelli in the hosts' frontline and they were replaced in the second-half by Gambia's Pa Dibba, Nigeria's Okwuchukwu Ezeh and DR Congo's Britt Assombalonga respectively.

It was Assombalonga's debut appearance in Turkey following his free transfer from Championship club Middlesbrough at the expiry of his contract.

Akintola also joined the Blue Lightnings from Midtjylland in July after his impressive loan spell at Hatayspor where he scored six goals in 35 Super Lig matches last season.