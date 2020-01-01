Samatta should be an example for young footballers - Nyoni

The midfielder has singled out his national team captain as a good example for players in Tanzania's domestic competitions

and Simba SC midfielder Erasto Nyoni has challenged young footballers to respect football and work hard in order to achieve their dreams.

Nyoni used the example of Mbwana Samatta, who is now playing in the English with . He said the former Tout Puissant Mazembe and KRC striker worked hard and respected football and he has now reaped the fruits of his sweat.

“If you give respect to soccer, it will reciprocate the same respect,” Nyoni told Mwanaspoti.

“A good example is [Mbwana] Samatta who is playing in Europe now after respecting football as his sole job.

“He worked hard and had respect for what he was doing and the achievement is there to be seen.

“For every job to be enjoyable, one must work hard and the same applies to the young players in our league. They must respect the game and adhere to the rules that govern it.”

Nyoni has also explained how youngsters can take advantage of social media platforms to showcase their talents to the outside world.

The midfielder also stated the importance of the footballers surrounding themselves with people who play key roles in the sport

“If they do a good job, they will surely market themselves to the teams outside the country and this has been enhanced by the presence of the social media,” he concluded.

“The youngsters must also get good friends who will help them build their careers in the long run.

“They can get in touch with people from outside Tanzania and who are intricately connected with soccer and they will benefit for sure.”

After signing for Aston Villa in January Samatta became the first Tanzanian to feature in the English top-flight.

He was at KRC Genk for four seasons since he signed from in 2016.