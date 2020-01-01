Samatta set to arrive in Tanzania ahead of Burundi friendly

The East African charges have started preparations for the game and are reporting to camp

Taifa Stars captain Mbwana Samatta is expected in on Tuesday, October 6 ahead of the international friendly against Burundi.

The two neighbouring countries are scheduled to play in a Fifa recognized international friendly on October 11 at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam. Other stars are expected in the country as soon as Monday.

"Taifa Stars are reporting to camp today, Monday, October 5 in preparations for the international friendly to be played on October 11," the Tanzania Football Federation (TFF), said in a statement obtained by Goal.

"Already players, summoned by coach Etienne Ndayiragije, have started reporting.

"Captain Mbwana Samatta is expected in the country on Tuesday morning from , but Thomas Ulimwengu will arrive on Monday afternoon from DR Congo.

"Himid Mao is also set to land on Wednesday morning from while Simon Msuva and Nickson Kibabage will arrive on the same day but at night from .

"So far, Ally Msengi has arrived from ."

Tanzania will be taking part in the African Nations Championship and the Burundi tactician will be using the friendly match to gauge the fitness and preparedness of his charges.

Taifa Stars will be playing on November 11 away, before hosting them in Dar es Salaam two weeks later. The East African nation started their campaign in Group J with a 2-1 win over Equatorial Guinea before falling 2-1 away to Libya in their second game.

The Tanzania Mainland League has been active since June 13 which will be a boost to players' fitness ahead of the Burundi assignment.

Full Squad:

Goalkeepers: Metacha Mnata (Yanga SC), Aishi Manula (Simba SC), David Mapigano (Azam FC)

Defenders: Shomari Kapombe, Mohamed Hussein (Simba SC), Israel Mwenda (KMC FC), Brayson David, Abdallah Sebo (Azam FC), Bakari Mwamnyeto (Yanga SC) Dickson Job (Mtibwa Sugar), Iddy Mobbi (Polisi Tanzania)

Midfielders: Jonas Mkude, Said Hamisi, Yassin Mzamiru (Simba SC), Himid Mao (ENPPI SC, ), Iddy Nado, Salum Abubakar (Azam FC), Feisal Salum (Yanga SC), Ally Msengi (Stellenbosch FC, South Africa)

Forwards: John Bocco (Simba SC), Mbwana Samatta ( FC, Turkey), Nickson Kibabage, Simon Msuva (Diffa El Jadidi, Morocco), Thomas Ulimwengu ( , DR Congo), Ditram Nchimbi (Yanga SC)