Samatta: Genk striker suffers injury scare after Tanzania clash

The Belgium-based striker posted an Instagram photo of him undergoing a knee check-up after returning from national team duty

striker Mbwana Samatta underwent a scan to check on his left knee after returning to KRC Gent in on Monday.

Samatta had guided Taifa Stars past Burundi in the World Cup qualifiers after notching a goal in the 1-1 draw before they progressed courtesy of a 3-0 victory from the penalty shoot-out.

The striker has confirmed on his Instagram page he underwent an MRI to check his knee but could not give more details.

The 26-year-old Samatta will hope the scan will be positive as he prepares to play in the Uefa for the first time in history.

His Belgian side has been pitted against European champions , and FC Salzburg.